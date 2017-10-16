Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a fire crew he was serving with while fighting the Canyon Fire 2 in Orange County.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Armando Castillo, 31, who is a minimum-security prisoner at Oak Glen Conservation Camp in Yucaipa, was last seen around 4:45 p.m. near Peters Canyon Regional Park Sunday before his crew returned to Prado Conservation Camp in San Bernardino County.Multiple agencies are assisting in the search for Castillo, who is described as a Hispanic male who stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 191 pounds. Castillo has brown eyes and black hair.Castillo has been imprisoned since August of 2016 after being sentenced to five years for possession of a firearm and evading a peace officer while driving recklessly. He was scheduled to be released on probation in May 2018.Authorities are urging anyone who sees Castillo to contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone who has information about or knowledge of the location of Castillo should contact the SCC Watch Commander at (209) 984-5291, extension 5439, or Oak Glen Conservation Camp at (909) 797-0196.