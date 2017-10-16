Police seek inmate firefighter who walked away from Canyon Fire 2

Armando Castillo is described as a Hispanic male who stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 191 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a fire crew he was serving with while fighting the Canyon Fire 2 in Orange County.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Armando Castillo, 31, who is a minimum-security prisoner at Oak Glen Conservation Camp in Yucaipa, was last seen around 4:45 p.m. near Peters Canyon Regional Park Sunday before his crew returned to Prado Conservation Camp in San Bernardino County.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search for Castillo, who is described as a Hispanic male who stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 191 pounds. Castillo has brown eyes and black hair.

Castillo has been imprisoned since August of 2016 after being sentenced to five years for possession of a firearm and evading a peace officer while driving recklessly. He was scheduled to be released on probation in May 2018.

Authorities are urging anyone who sees Castillo to contact 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone who has information about or knowledge of the location of Castillo should contact the SCC Watch Commander at (209) 984-5291, extension 5439, or Oak Glen Conservation Camp at (909) 797-0196.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
inmatesbrush fireescaped prisonerChinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bodies, believed to be SoCal hikers, found embracing at Joshua Tree
Spanish-speaking student told to 'speak American'
Van Nuys High School boosts security due to threat
Weinstein Co. negotiating sale amid sexual assault scandal
NorCal fire victims return home as crews gain ground
Army Sgt. Bergdahl pleading guilty to desertion, misbehavior
iPhone catches fire as Menifee man makes call
Marijuana grow operation sparks fire, power outage in Placentia
Show More
Body found in river identified as 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur
Dodgers beat Cubs, take 2-0 NLCS lead
Coal miner's rendition of national anthem draws praise
Sheriff: 2 briefly escape jail to visit girlfriends, smoke pot
Men record narrow wildfire escape with dogs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
PHOTOS: 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
More Photos