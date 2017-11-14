Jury still weighing evidence in torture, death of 8-year-old Palmdale boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Jurors are reviewing evidence to determine the fate of Isauro Aguirre in the trial over the torture and murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez. (KABC)

By and Darsha Philips
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Accused child killer Isauro Aguirre will have to wait at least another day to learn his fate.

The 37-year-old man is accused, along with his girlfriend Pearl Fernandez, of torturing and killing her 8-year-old son Gabriel.

Tuesday the jury had no questions or requests from the court. According to the prosecutor that's a sign the jurors are reviewing voluminous evidence which includes six binders of 200 pages each.

The photos and records document an 8-month period in which Aguirre and Pearl Fernandez allegedly abused and tortured Gabriel.

Opposing sides differ on whether Aguirre's abuse was premeditated and intentional.

First-degree murder with a special allegation of torture requires a finding that 8-year-old Gabriel was systematically tortured in the months he was in the custody of the defendants. This count makes Aguirre eligible for the death penalty though jurors are explicitly instructed not to consider potential penalties.

Aguirre's defense concedes he killed the child but alleges that the final blows were fueled by rage and that there was no premeditation. The defense says Aguirre is guilty of no more than second-degree murder.

Outside the courtroom, ABC7 Twitter followers have been weighing in on an informal poll.



The non-scientific survey looks at the question of first or second degree murder.

It asks: "Did Gabriel die because of sudden rage or 8 months of torture?" As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 90 percent were siding with the prosecution that Gabriel died because of systematic torture.

One follower notes the difficulty of drawing a line, saying: "Both. 8 months he was being hurt, and that day (of the final beating) topped it off."

The autopsy noted two causes of death: the pattern of abuse and blunt force trauma.

Tuesday the only proceeding in the case was a brief meeting in chambers. If Aguirre is found guilty of first-degree murder and the torture allegation there will be another hearing on Nov. 27.

The same panel will hear evidence on whether Aguirre should be put to death.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child abuseabusemurdertrialhomicidePalmdaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Driver leads authorities on chase in OC, LA counties
Red Bluff deadly shooting: Staff saved lives with school lockdown
What we know about the Red Bluff shootings
3 UCLA basketball players on their way home from China
Cinefamily in WeHo shuts down amid sexual misconduct investigation
Jury awards $5.5M to man who died after LAPD encounter
Latina superstar's mother claims 'Nutribullet' gave her serious injuries
Cajon High School holds town hall days after fights on campus
Show More
Escaped mental patient in Hawaii boards plane to unknown destination
LAC+USC Medical Center says it is sanctuary for immigrants
Cards Against Humanity buys land on Mexican border to block Trump's wall
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
Walmart cashier helps man struggling to count change
More News
Top Video
Red Bluff deadly shooting: Staff saved lives with school lockdown
What we know about the Red Bluff shootings
Latina superstar's mother claims 'Nutribullet' gave her serious injuries
Security increased at 4 OC schools after threats made online
More Video