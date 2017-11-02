Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers

Kidde recalled 37.8 million fire extinguishers that may not work because of a faulty handle, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

One person has died because of this risk, officials said.

Kidde said the extinguishers, which have plastic handles, can get clogged and may not work in an emergency.

There's also concern over the nozzle detaching with so much force that it could injure someone.

For more information about this recall, click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
recallkiddefire safetyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dodgers' World Series dreams dashed as Astros take 1st-ever title
Reckless driving suspect leads authorities on chase through LA
Astros player Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Video shows good Samaritans stop suspected rapist in Lancaster
Metal BBs, wooden bat used to torture Palmdale boy, prosecution says
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Gurriel
Torrance Refinery activists warn residents about controversial chemical
Hollywood gym looks to put balance back in trendy workouts
Show More
Dermatologist recommends cheap drug store beauty products
Covered California rolls out open enrollment campaign
3 teens killed, 3 injured when SUV slams into tree in Oxnard
Caretaker arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Santa Ana
Lasorda has blunt message for Roberts
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos