LA sheriff's sergeant injured in crash in East LA area

A Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant was injured in a car accident in the East Los Angeles area Thursday.The crash between the sheriff's patrol vehicle and a Ford Focus happened at 1:23 p.m. at City Terrace Drive and Marengo Street. The sergeant -- a 16-year veteran of the department -- was rushed to an area hospital. Authorities initially reported that the 37-year-old sergeant was in critical condition, but they now describe the injuries as minor.Following the collision, the sheriff's SUV came to rest against an electrical cable, which created tension with the electrical lines. The lines subsequently snapped a few minutes after the crash and caught fire. The utility company has responded to the scene to clear the wires.A K-9 that was also in the vehicle was also hospitalized as a precaution. The other driver involved was not hospitalized.The City Terrance Drive exit off the 10 Freeway was closed due to the investigation. The cause of the crash has not been determined.