LAPD cruiser, Maybach sedan collide in Tarzana

A Los Angeles police cruiser and a Maybach sedan collided at a Tarzana intersection on Sunday, officials said.No serious injuries were reported.The Maybach - known as one of the world's priciest production vehicles - sustained substantial front-end damage, while the cruiser was banged up along the driver's side door.The officer was unable to open the driver's side door, but was able to exit the vehicle without extrication.The collision happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Oxnard Street near the Orange Line busway, police said.The Maybach - made by Mercedes-Benz and now technically called the Mercedes-Maybach - sells for prices starting around $190,000.The cause of the collision remained under investigation.