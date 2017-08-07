Long Beach stabbing, hostage situation ends in officer-involved shooting

One of two victims is hospitalized after a stabbing and hostage situation ended in an officer-involved shooting in Long Beach on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017.

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A man accused of stabbing a woman and holding another against her will is in critical condition Monday after being shot by police.

Officers found the stabbing victim on North Washington Place, south of East 10th Street, at about 11 p.m. Sunday and took her to a nearby hospital, according to a press release from Sgt. Brad Johnson of Long Beach police. The woman's condition was not known.

Police tracked the suspect to a nearby home in the 800 block of Washington Place, where they could see he was holding another woman against her will with a weapon to her throat, Johnson said.

Officers set up a containment and started giving orders for the suspect to drop the weapon but the suspect refused.

Officers negotiated with the suspect for approximately 30 minutes before an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was struck and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The woman was rescued by SWAT officers. It was unclear whether she was injured.
