A 22-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly poured boiling water on his girlfriend's dog at an apartment building in Chino Hills, authorities said.Enping Qu was taken into custody by San Bernardino County sheriff's personnel at a residential complex in the 5700 block of Park Drive, the Southern California News Group reported.According to investigators, two teenagers were in nearby Pinehurst Park about 5 p.m. when they noticed the whimpering dog in a cage on a third-floor apartment balcony. The suspect is accused of then pouring scalding water from a tea kettle onto the animal.The teens notified authorities, who responded to the unit and contacted Qu. The wet dog was found in the cage on the balcony. A deputy discovered a tea kettle on a warming plate while the suspect was being interviewed.Inland Valley Humane Society officers were summoned to the location, where they took the dog into protective custody.More than an hour after sheriff's officials first arrived, the water in the kettle was measured at 129 degrees, a deputy said.Qu was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty. He was released on bail.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's Chino Hills station at (909) 364-2000.