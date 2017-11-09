Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting woman after changing her tire in Somis

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) --
A 53-year-old Ventura man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman after he helped her change her flat tire in Somis.

Ventura County sheriff's detectives with the Camarillo station arrested Isidro Herrera on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman on Oct. 28.

Authorities said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of La Vista and Los Angeles avenues. The woman called police and reported the incident not long after it happened.

She told deputies that a man stopped to help her change her flat tire at that intersection. She offered to pay him $50 for helping her. When he was done, he declined the money and instead asked her for a handshake.

While the woman was shaking the man's hand, he pulled her toward him and hugged her. As she tried to pull away, the man used his body weight to pin her against her car and tried to kiss her. He also kept his arms wrapped around her and tried to touch her breast.

The victim told deputies the man then placed his hand on her bare leg and tried to put his hand up her shorts. She was able to break away and got into the driver's seat of her vehicle.

But the man followed her, sat on her lap and stroked her hair, telling her everything would be OK. The man then got off her and she shut her door, driving away from the scene.

An investigation was launched and the suspect was identified as Herrera. He was then arrested at his Ventura home on suspicion of sexual battery by force.

He was booked into Ventura County Main Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultsex crimecarCamarilloSomisVenturaVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Palos Verdes teen among 3 suspects in fatal South LA shooting
Police shoot carjacking suspect with rubber bullets in Long Beach
Popular Santa's Village opens for the holiday season
Woman brutally murdered after turning down marriage proposal
CA NAACP says 'Star-Spangled Banner' needs to be replaced
NorCal tourism industry struggles to lure visitors back after deadly fires
Driver crashes into pole in OC after being shot, causes outage
Granada Hills woman wins ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
Show More
Mayor Keisha? Ethnic names no obstacle for black candidates
Stars show pride at premiere of Disney Pixar's 'Coco'
LA street vendors continue to push for permit system
3 shot, wounded on Skid Row in DTLA
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos