A 53-year-old Ventura man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman after he helped her change her flat tire in Somis.Ventura County sheriff's detectives with the Camarillo station arrested Isidro Herrera on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman on Oct. 28.Authorities said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of La Vista and Los Angeles avenues. The woman called police and reported the incident not long after it happened.She told deputies that a man stopped to help her change her flat tire at that intersection. She offered to pay him $50 for helping her. When he was done, he declined the money and instead asked her for a handshake.While the woman was shaking the man's hand, he pulled her toward him and hugged her. As she tried to pull away, the man used his body weight to pin her against her car and tried to kiss her. He also kept his arms wrapped around her and tried to touch her breast.The victim told deputies the man then placed his hand on her bare leg and tried to put his hand up her shorts. She was able to break away and got into the driver's seat of her vehicle.But the man followed her, sat on her lap and stroked her hair, telling her everything would be OK. The man then got off her and she shut her door, driving away from the scene.An investigation was launched and the suspect was identified as Herrera. He was then arrested at his Ventura home on suspicion of sexual battery by force.He was booked into Ventura County Main Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.