Authorities are searching for a Glendale liquor store thief who appears to have an affinity for expensive wine.In surveillance video, a man wore an untucked denim shirt, picked up a bottle of wine, walked around the area and then worked to stuff the pricey bottle underneath his shirt and into his pants. He did it again with another bottle.Then on that same day, he struck again at another liquor store and walked off with two more bottles.Authorities said the incidents happened on Oct. 12 and in each case the man drove away alone.Glendale police said the suspect targeted two Mission Liquor Stores. They released the surveillance video so that people can get a good look at the suspect's face and help them identify him.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Glendale Police Department.