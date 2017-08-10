Thirty-six years after Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas' brother was stabbed and killed, authorities have announced an arrest in the cold case murder.Michael Anthony Locklin, now 61, was initially considered a person of interest in the 1981 case but was not charged until late last month. In a statement released Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Locklin is charged with of one count of murder with the special circumstance allegation of murder in the commission of a robbery.The arrest stems from the killing of 37-year-old insurance adjuster Michael Thomas during an alleged robbery at his South Los Angeles home in August 1981.Thomas' body was found at the residence in the 4600 block of Santa Barabara Boulevard, now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, after he failed to attend church services and later did not show up for work.Thomas' brother, Mark Ridley-Thomas, served on the L.A. City Council and in the state Legislature before being elected as a county supervisor in 2008. Ridley-Thomas declined to comment on the defendant's arrest, citing instructions from the district attorney.According to prosecutors, Locklin was identified as the suspect through DNA evidence. The Los Angeles resident was being held without bail Thursday.If convicted as charged, Locklin faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, the DA's office said. Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.A Los Angeles Police Department investigation into the case is ongoing.