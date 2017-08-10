Suspect charged in cold-case murder of brother of LA County Supervisor Ridley-Thomas

EMBED </>More Videos

Thirty-six years after Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas' brother was stabbed and killed, authorities have announced an arrest in the cold case murder.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thirty-six years after Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas' brother was stabbed and killed, authorities have announced an arrest in the cold case murder.

Michael Anthony Locklin, now 61, was initially considered a person of interest in the 1981 case but was not charged until late last month. In a statement released Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Locklin is charged with of one count of murder with the special circumstance allegation of murder in the commission of a robbery.

The arrest stems from the killing of 37-year-old insurance adjuster Michael Thomas during an alleged robbery at his South Los Angeles home in August 1981.

Thomas' body was found at the residence in the 4600 block of Santa Barabara Boulevard, now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, after he failed to attend church services and later did not show up for work.

Thomas' brother, Mark Ridley-Thomas, served on the L.A. City Council and in the state Legislature before being elected as a county supervisor in 2008. Ridley-Thomas declined to comment on the defendant's arrest, citing instructions from the district attorney.

According to prosecutors, Locklin was identified as the suspect through DNA evidence. The Los Angeles resident was being held without bail Thursday.

If convicted as charged, Locklin faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, the DA's office said. Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.

A Los Angeles Police Department investigation into the case is ongoing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
los angeles board of supervisorsmurderhomicidehomicide investigationstabbingarrestLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Pacific Palisades standoff: Suspect found dead after shootout
Inland Empire firefighter honored at public memorial
Glendale-based Applebee's owner to close 135 restaurants
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Hour-old baby found in Texas covered in ants
Taylor Swift testifies former DJ groped her under her skirt
Girl, 12, killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Victorville
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Show More
Suspect found dead after hourslong standoff in Beverly Grove
Rams, Chargers players get into 2 fights during Irvine practice
Pet of the Week: 3-month-old terrier mix named Riku
Channing Tatum busts out 'Magic Mike' moves in convenience store
Big rig overturns in crash on EB 10 Freeway in East LA
More News
Top Video
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Taylor Swift testifies former DJ groped her under her skirt
Hour-old baby found in Texas covered in ants
Pet of the Week: 3-month-old terrier mix named Riku
More Video