TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

Good Samaritan describes chasing Texas church shooting suspect with armed citizen

EMBED </>More Videos

A Sutherland Springs, Texas, native described how he helped an armed citizen chase down the suspected mass shooter who killed 26 people during a church service. (KABC)

By
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KABC) --
For Johnny Langendorff, Sutherland Springs is more than just his hometown - it's his life.

So when a man with a rifle got into his truck Sunday and told him to chase a shooting suspect, he put his foot on the gas without hesitation.

"He just hurt so many people and he just affected so many people's lives. Why wouldn't you want to take him down," he said.

It all started when Langendorff pulled up to the intersection right next to First Baptist Church, where a gunman opened fire and killed 26 people.

He said the suspect and an armed neighbor were in the middle of shooting at each other.

"The other gentleman came and he said we need to pursue him and he'd just shot up the church. So that's what I did. I just acted," Langendorff said.

Langendorff said the suspect got a head start, so they were going 95 mph and weaving through traffic to get to him. But the chase didn't last long.

"It's like he just gave up. He just kind of went off in the ditch, hit a hay bale from what I could see. Then, he just never moved after that. He didn't get out, he didn't try anything," he said.

He said it took police about 5 minutes to show up. During that time, they asked the suspect to get out and there was no movement or response.

Langendorff said he doesn't know when or how the suspect died, but is relieved the gunman didn't hurt anyone else.

"It was a horrible tragedy. But I hope the families affected can sleep a little better at night knowing that he was taken care of," he said.

He added that he wasn't scared following a suspected mass shooter, rather when the adrenaline rush took over he did what anyone would do - drive.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
mass shootinggun violencechurchTexas church shootinggood samaritanTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
At least 26 dead, 20 injured in Texas church shooting
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
At least 26 dead, 20 injured in Texas church shooting
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Critics call for legislation, not prayers after church shooting
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
More Texas church shooting
Top Stories
At least 26 dead, 20 injured in Texas church shooting
US soldier killed in Afghanistan was from Simi Valley
Family of Santa Monica party bus shooting victim speaks out
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Critics call for legislation, not prayers after church shooting
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
Video shows 5 Brea officers rescue man from burning car
Consumer Reports call for better sunroof regulations amid safety risk
Show More
President Trump tweets about Texas church shooting
3 killed in early morning 2-vehicle collision in Carson
Average price per gallon skyrockets in LA since gas tax
'Magic mushrooms' legalization effort clears first hurdle in CA
Suspects sought in deadly Santa Monica party bus shooting
More News
Top Video
At least 26 dead, 20 injured in Texas church shooting
US soldier killed in Afghanistan was from Simi Valley
Family of Santa Monica party bus shooting victim speaks out
Video shows 5 Brea officers rescue man from burning car
More Video