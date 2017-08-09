Man in his 50s found fatally stabbed at park in San Fernando; assailant at large

EMBED </>More Videos

A man in his 50s was found stabbed to death Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at a park in San Fernando, prompting a partial closure of the facility, authorities said. (RMG News)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) --
A man in his 50s was found stabbed to death Tuesday evening at a park in San Fernando, prompting a partial closure of the facility, authorities said.

Firefighter-paramedics and San Fernando police officers responded about 9:45 p.m. to a report of a "person down" at Las Palmas Park in the 500 block of Huntington Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The unidentified victim, who had suffered at least one stab wound to his body, was found behind the softball fields, a sheriff's statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately available, investigators said.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbinghomicidehomicide investigationSan Fernando
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Glendale woman shot, killed in quiet Montrose neighborhood
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in San Clemente
FBI serves search warrant on Paul Manafort's home
Woman sentenced to death after leaving cousin to die in box
Orange County man claims he found dead geckos in beer
Couple killed in crash one day after their wedding
Trump, North Korea trade escalating threats of fire
'Mommy!' Air Force MSgt. surprises kids in class
Show More
Suspect arrested after vehicle hits 6 soldiers in Paris suburb
Glendale man to get life-saving transplant thanks to distant relative
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Starbucks offering horchata frappuccino
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
More News
Top Video
Glendale woman shot, killed in quiet Montrose neighborhood
Study: Pot smokers have greater risk of death from blood pressure
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in San Clemente
FBI serves search warrant on Paul Manafort's home
More Video