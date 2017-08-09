A man in his 50s was found stabbed to death Tuesday evening at a park in San Fernando, prompting a partial closure of the facility, authorities said.Firefighter-paramedics and San Fernando police officers responded about 9:45 p.m. to a report of a "person down" at Las Palmas Park in the 500 block of Huntington Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The unidentified victim, who had suffered at least one stab wound to his body, was found behind the softball fields, a sheriff's statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No other details were immediately available, investigators said.Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.