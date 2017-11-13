Man killed in Mid-City shooting; police search for gunman

Police are on the hunt for a shooter after a man was gunned down in Mid-City early Monday.Los Angeles police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of Manhattan Place at about 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered a man with several gunshot wounds to the chest.The victim, identified only as a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators found several casings at the scene and, according to a preliminary investigation, there was no indication the shooting was gang-related, authorities said.No suspect description was immediately available. Meantime, detectives were investigating whether there were any witnesses.