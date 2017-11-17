Man posing as law enforcement official sought in Lakewood sexual assault

Authorities released a sketch of a man they say impersonated a police officer to sexually assault a woman in Lakewood on Nov. 7, 2017. (KABC)

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
California Highway Patrol officers are searching for a man suspected of posing as a law enforcement official in order to sexually assault a woman in Lakewood.

The suspected assault happened on the eastbound 105 Freeway, west of Lakewood Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

Authorities said the man presented himself as a law enforcement official and signaled a woman to stop her vehicle. The suspect then inappropriately touched her during a search.

He is described as being in his 30s, standing between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 180 and 200 lbs, with a medium build. During his stop, he was wearing a dark-colored, long-sleeved uniform style shirt with tan pants.

On his shirt, there were shoulder patches, a silver star type of badge and a silver nametag. The suspect also had a black police-type of utility belt with a gun and other equipment.

The vehicle he was in was described as a black four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria, with red and blue emergency lights mounted inside the windshield and rearview mirror. He also had a spotlight on the left side of the vehicle and his front and rear windows were tinted.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the CHP at (323) 982-4900, attention investigator DaSilva case #2017-04333-550.
