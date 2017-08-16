Man sentenced to life without parole in beating death of USC student Xinran Ji

EMBED </>More Videos

A man convicted in the beating death of a USC graduate student from China has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man convicted in the beating death of a USC graduate student from China has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Andrew Garcia, 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the death of Xinran Ji. He was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole, plus five years and eight months, in prison.

The 24-year-old engineering student died after being hit with a baseball bat during an attempted robbery.

Another person has also been convicted in the murder, and two others are awaiting trial in the killing.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trialsentencingbeatingbeating deathuscrobberyDowntown LAExposition ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Woman found guilty in beating death of USC grad student
Memorial held on campus for USC grad student
USC grad student death: Family speaks out
USC student death: 4 suspects charged with murder
Top Stories
Pres. Trump disbands 2 White House business councils
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Lawsuit: Pennsylvania woman finds rodent in Chick-fil-A sandwich
Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Charlottesville victim's mother: Channel anger into action
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
Metro testing new passenger screening system in DTLA
Show More
Sex-assault suspect sought after attacking woman in Van Nuys
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Do smartphones lead to depression in kids?
LA Chargers offer free team tattoos at Hollywood parlor
This Day in History: Elvis Presley passes away
More News
Top Video
Hollywood Forever Cemetery removes Confederate memorial
Man pulls gun on another man on 60 Freeway in Pomona
Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Orange County
Lawsuit: Pennsylvania woman finds rodent in Chick-fil-A sandwich
More Video