DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A man convicted in the beating death of a USC graduate student from China has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Andrew Garcia, 21, was found guilty of first-degree murder for his role in the death of Xinran Ji. He was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole, plus five years and eight months, in prison.
The 24-year-old engineering student died after being hit with a baseball bat during an attempted robbery.
Another person has also been convicted in the murder, and two others are awaiting trial in the killing.