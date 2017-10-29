Man shot, killed outside Valley Glen home

By ABC7.com staff
VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man in his 50s was shot and killed outside of a Valley Glen home Sunday morning, and authorities are on the hunt for the gunman.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 6700 block of Greenbush Avenue at about 11 a.m.

Los Angeles police confirmed the incident was a homicide, adding that a man was outside of a home when a suspect walked up to him and pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

The gunmen fled in a car after the shooting. A description of the suspect was not released.

LAFD officials said one person was transported to a hospital from the scene but it was unclear whether the person was the shooting victim or a distressed family member.

No further information was released.
