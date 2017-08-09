Man struck, killed on 5 Freeway in Newhall Pass

A man was apparently struck and killed by a vehicle on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall Pass on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was apparently struck by a vehicle and killed on the southbound 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic was backing up at the Calgrove entrance with at least one lane closed as a body covered by a white sheet sat on the right lane of the freeway.

The incident was reported to the California Highway Patrol around 5:09 p.m.

Investigators are looking into a report the man had exited a vehicle on the freeway for unknown reasons.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
