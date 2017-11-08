A 58-year-old homicide suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase and was arrested on Tuesday night after a woman was shot and killed in Upland, authorities said.Thomas Hill, an Upland resident, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of murder, according to a news release.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to 911 callers' reports of a "female down" in the 700 block of Ukiah Way, authorities said in a statement. Police arrived to find a shooting victim in an alley.The female was rushed to San Antonio Regional Hospital, where she died, the Upland Police Department said. Her identity was not immediately released.At about 11:40 p.m., Hill was spotted driving his vehicle near the crime scene, the news release said. A lengthy chase ensued after he allegedly refused to pull over.The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit and apprehended Hill along the 5 Freeway near Gorman.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Upland police at (909) 946-7624.