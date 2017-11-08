Murder suspect leads authorities on wild chase after fatal shooting of woman in Upland

A 58-year-old homicide suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase and was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, after a woman was shot and killed in Upland, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Upland, Calif. (KABC) --
A 58-year-old homicide suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase and was arrested on Tuesday night after a woman was shot and killed in Upland, authorities said.

Thomas Hill, an Upland resident, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of murder, according to a news release.

Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to 911 callers' reports of a "female down" in the 700 block of Ukiah Way, authorities said in a statement. Police arrived to find a shooting victim in an alley.

The female was rushed to San Antonio Regional Hospital, where she died, the Upland Police Department said. Her identity was not immediately released.

At about 11:40 p.m., Hill was spotted driving his vehicle near the crime scene, the news release said. A lengthy chase ensued after he allegedly refused to pull over.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit and apprehended Hill along the 5 Freeway near Gorman.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Upland police at (909) 946-7624.
