$50,000 reward offered for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Sylmar

Officials are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Jose Benjamin Rodriguez, the suspected gunman in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in Sylmar. (KABC)

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police and the family of a woman gunned down in Sylmar in January are hoping that a $50,000 reward will lead to her ex-boyfriend, the suspect in the case.

Eloise Elizarraz was fatally shot in her car at Tripoli Avenue and Harding Street on Jan. 7 as she was heading to her first day at a new job.

Police later identified the alleged gunman as Jose Benjamin Rodriguez, 39, her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son. They say he snapped after she told him she was seeing someone else and he was lying in wait that day until she left her home.

Investigators have been unable to track him down. They say he was in a stolen car at the time of the murder and that vehicle was later found in Mexico, but it's unclear if that is where he is now.

"This is a very dangerous man," said Los Angeles Police Department Det. James Fillmore. "He's a Pacoima project gang member and he has a long, lengthy history of domestic violence and a long history of assaulting women."

The Elizarraz family asked the public to help find Rodriguez.

"All I'm asking is somebody please help police to put this man away before he hurts someone else," said Connie Elizarraraz, the victim's mother.
