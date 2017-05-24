One bicyclist was killed and another was seriously injured early Wednesday morning when they were apparently deliberately struck by a hit-and-run driver in Winnetka, investigators said.A white utility truck hit the bicyclists at about 1 a.m. in the 6500 block of Winnetka Avenue, an LAPD spokesperson said. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on the roadway, just north of Gilmore Street.The two victims were rushed to Northridge Hospital Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead.Authorities say the victims were restaurant employees who had just left work.The investigation was taken over by the LAPD's Homicide Bureau. Detectives believe the bicyclists were intentionally run down by the driver.Detailed descriptions of the suspect and the truck were not available.