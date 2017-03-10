NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured in Inglewood assault; suspect at large

One person was killed and another injured during an assault in the 3700 block of 106th Street in Inglewood on Friday, March 10, 2017, according to officials.

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed and another injured during an assault in Inglewood Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews responded to the 3700 block of 106th Street at about 12:50 p.m. The scene is located near Morningside High School, Monroe Middle School and Woodworth Elementary School.

Morningside High School was placed on lockdown, but officials did not elaborate on the reason for the lockdown.

The fire department said one victim was found dead at the scene, while a second victim was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

The suspect was still at large, according to officials.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
