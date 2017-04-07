NEWS

Passenger dead, driver under investigation after possible DUI crash in Pasadena

A police officer examines the wreckage of a sedan after a crash in Pasadena on Thursday, April 6, 2017. (RMG)

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man died and another was being investigated on suspicion of DUI after a single-car crash in Pasadena late Thursday evening, authorities said.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, officers and firefighters responded about 11:42 P.M. to a report of a collision at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.

Three people were inside a 1990s-model Cadillac sedan when the driver lost control of the vehicle, investigators said. The car then slammed into a curb and a light pole.

An unidentified man in the front passenger seat died at the scene, police said in a statement.

The driver, a 22-year-old Altadena resident, was transported to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities were investigating the man "for suspicion of impaired driving."

A 22-year-old passenger from Pasadena was treated at the scene and arrested for public intoxication. He was then taken to a hospital for medical clearance before being booked at the city jail.

The names of the men involved were not immediately released.
