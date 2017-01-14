One man was killed and another wounded after a barrage of gunfire erupted in a Montclair neighborhood Saturday night.Detectives surveyed the crime scene, finding shell casings and bullet holes that were left behind. A neighbor recorded the chaos on his cellphone from across the street.While the video doesn't show much, it captures the gunshots and screams from the victims.When officers arrived to the 4800 block of Canoga Street around 3:30 p.m., they found a man who'd been shot several times."There was a victim found almost immediately upon the arrival of the officers. That victim was transported from the scene and was later pronounced deceased at an area hospital," Montclair police Sgt. Jim Michael said.The suspected shooter, who was still holding a gun, ran down the street right past a witnesses' home."We locked everything and we closed everything," Esmeralda Sierra said.Sierra and her mother watched the situation unfold outside. The young girl said she saw a woman get into a car with the suspect and both were going to leave when an officer stopped them.Authorities said the suspect had thrown the gun underneath the car when the officer arrived.Police took the suspect and woman into custody. The exact motive for the shooting was under investigation, but detectives said it may have been an ongoing neighbor dispute.Investigators were also looking at the shell casings to determine if more than one gun was fired.Another man involved in the shooting had turned up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive and is in stable condition.Authorities had not released the identity of the deceased.