1 dead in apparent Riverside street racing accident

One person was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash that police say may have stemmed from street racing in Riverside.According to police, witnesses said they saw a 1998 Acura Integra speeding northbound on Olivewood Avenue. Police believe that the Acura may have been racing another vehicle, which witnesses described as a dark-colored Honda coupe.After weaving in and out of traffic, the 19-year-old male driver of the Acura lost control of the vehicle and collided with a concrete light pole, according to police.The other vehicle then turned around and left the scene, police said. The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead at the scene.Riverside police continue to investigate the accident and have not yet released the identity of the victim.Anyone with information about the collision is urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective Z. Fishell at 951-826-8723.