Woman found dead in Pacific Palisades townhouse fire

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 50-year-old woman was found dead in the bedroom of a Pacific Palisades townhome as firefighters responded to a blaze that erupted in the house.

Shortly before 4 a.m., fire crews headed to the 17100 block of W. Palisades Court over reports of a house fire with people trapped inside.

Firefighters found the woman dead in an upstairs bedroom, but could not determine if she died in the fire or if she was dead before it happened.

Another woman in the home was able to escape and was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment. Her condition was unknown.

It was also unclear of the relationship between the two women.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
