1 dead in small plane crash near airport in El Monte

One person has been killed in a small plane crash near an airport in El Monte, according to authorities.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
The fixed wing, single-engine Jansen plane went down after experiencing engine problems around 9:23 a.m. Friday near the San Gabriel Valley Airport at 4233 Santa Anita Avenue.

The plane was on its way back to the airport when it crashed, Los Angeles County Fire officials said. The first emergency call came in from a witness, according to authorities.

The airport tower had two registered as having been on the plane, but authorities have only located one man's body at the scene of the crash.

Authorities are setting up a command post at the airport in anticipation of the NTSB taking over the investigation. The airport remains closed.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for more information as it becomes available.
