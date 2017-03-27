OAKLAND, Calif. --Oakland firefighters said one person was dead and multiple people were injured in a four-alarm structure fire early Monday morning.
Fire officials said the blaze broke out at the building on the corner of 26th Street and San Pablo Avenue before 6 a.m.
Firefighters couldn't immediately confirm if a body had been found because they were forced to retreat from the structure, but they later confirmed a body had in fact been located.
Officials said three others were injured and seven people were rescued. The more than 80 people who were displaced by the fire were accounted for, according to officials.
Firefighters were pulled out at one point after the roof and floors became unstable. The blaze has since been contained.
A resident said the building was a drug rehab center and apartments on the other floors were for recovering addicts.
Oakland became the site of the deadliest structure fire in the U.S. in more than a decade when three dozen partygoers perished at a warehouse fire in December.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.