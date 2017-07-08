One man died and another was injured when a light-sport aircraft crashed near Point Mugu Saturday afternoon.Ventura County Fire Department officials said the two men were pulled out of the water and onto shore after the aircraft crashed near the rock and Pacific Coast Highway around 5 p.m.Civilians performed CPR on one of the men, who authorities said suffered a heart attack, until help arrived.The man who suffered a heart attack was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. The other man was treated for a minor injury.A Ventura County Fire spokesperson said the aircraft took off from the Camarillo Airport. They were flying with three other aircrafts that were all part of a flying club.The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.