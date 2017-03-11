MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) --One person was pronounced dead at Mount Baldy Saturday morning and a second victim was hospitalized after San Bernardino County fire officials responded to a rescue call at an infamous trail in the area.
MORE: Man's body found near Mount Baldy area where missing hiker disappeared
Officials said they were called at about 10:45 a.m. to the Devil's Backbone Trail, where two people were spotted.
The first victim, who was declared dead at the scene, was not yet identified. The second victim was hoisted and transported to a nearby trauma center.
MORE: Hiker describes surviving Mount Baldy fall that killed 3 others
According to officials, the trail is especially hazardous this time of year due to melting snow having made portions of the trail only 12 inches wide.