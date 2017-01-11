Three show horses were injured and one was later euthanized after a semitrailer carrying the animals collided with another big rig Wednesday morning in Redlands, authorities said.The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Orange Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The interstate was wet from rain at the time of impact.One of the trucks was hauling a trailer with seven horses inside when the other semi jackknifed and struck it, authorities said. The impact left a gaping hole on the side of the trailer.One of the horses was bleeding heavily after the collision, the CHP said. Animal control officers and a veterinarian were summoned to the scene.No other injuries were reported.Both vehicles were moved off the freeway amid an investigation into the cause of the incident.