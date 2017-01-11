  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

1 horse euthanized, 2 others injured after crash involving 2 big rigs in Redlands

A horse is seen inside of a trailer after a crash on the 10 Freeway in Redlands on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) --
Three show horses were injured and one was later euthanized after a semitrailer carrying the animals collided with another big rig Wednesday morning in Redlands, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Orange Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The interstate was wet from rain at the time of impact.

One of the trucks was hauling a trailer with seven horses inside when the other semi jackknifed and struck it, authorities said. The impact left a gaping hole on the side of the trailer.

One of the horses was bleeding heavily after the collision, the CHP said. Animal control officers and a veterinarian were summoned to the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were moved off the freeway amid an investigation into the cause of the incident.
