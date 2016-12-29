NEWS

1 injured after helicopter crashes in Mount Baldy area, prompting rescue operation

A helicopter crashed in the snow-covered Mount Baldy area on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. One person was injured, officials said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) --
A helicopter crashed Thursday morning in the snow-covered Mount Baldy area, prompting a rescue operation by the San Bernardino County Fire Department, officials said.

The incident occurred west of and 1,000 feet below the Mount Baldy summit, the fire department said on Twitter shortly before noon. According to the agency, hikers at the scene initially reported the helicopter's occupants were "awake and talking."

Four people were in the Robinson R44 when it made a "hard landing," leaving its tail boom significantly damaged, said Ian Gregor, spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration's Pacific Division.

A fire department helicopter was dispatched to the crash site, which was inaccessible to ground units, officials said.


That chopper landed "offsite" and rescuers made contact with the crashed helicopter's occupants, one of whom was reported injured, the fire department said. The nature and severity of the injury were not immediately known.

After being escorted onto the agency's Air Rescue 7 helicopter, the individuals were flown to a landing zone at Cow Canyon Saddle.
Related Topics:
newshelicopterhelicopter crashsearch and rescueMount BaldySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3 children locked in room, nearly starved to death, police say
US expels 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation for hacking
Why Feds Are So Confident Russia Was Behind the DNC Hack And Other Breaches
Suspect rear-ends woman's car, attempts sex assault in IE
More News
Top Stories
Suspect rear-ends woman's car, attempts sex assault in IE
US expels 35 Russian diplomats in retaliation for hacking
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex-trafficking ring
Car plummets from overpass onto 110 in downtown LA
String of overnight burglaries targets businesses in Whittier
Doctor offers tips for healthy heart during holiday season
Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Show More
Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, dies
Pedestrian struck, killed by Gold Line train near Arcadia station
USPS apologizes after canaries sent by mail arrive crushed to death
Stolen car suspect surrenders in Norco after high-speed chase
Woman dies in Highland Park shooting; gunman sought
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos