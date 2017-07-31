A suspected DUI driver is in the hospital Monday after he slammed into a home in Covina, Los Angeles County fire officials said.The crash happened just after 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. Puente Street.Witnesses told police the suspect was driving erratically before plowing through the garage of the house, sparking a small fire. The man was pulled out of his vehicle by a good Samaritan who was following him, authorities said. He was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.Two adults were home at the time and were not injured.Red Cross officials were called to help the residents of the house, which fire officials said will likely be red tagged.Authorities said the driver may have been under the influence and were investigating.