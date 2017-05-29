NEWS

1 killed, 1 injured in Koreatown shooting

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Koreatown, and the search is intensifying for whoever opened fire.

The shooting occurred Sunday night near 4th Street and Vermont Avenue.

When responding officers arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where one of the men later died. The second man was reported to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. The investigation was ongoing.
