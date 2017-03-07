NEWS

1 killed, 1 wounded in downtown Long Beach double shooting

One man was killed and a woman was hospitalized in a double shooting in downtown Long Beach on Tuesday, police said.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Long Beach police responded to reports of the shooting at about 4 p.m. in an alleyway in the area of East Broadway and Atlantic Avenue, where two people were found shot, authorities said.

A man was pronounced dead inside of the driver's seat of a car at the scene and a woman was transported to an area hospital, according to Long Beach police.

Animal control officials were called to the scene to take away a dog and a small puppy that were inside the car.

No suspect information was released as Long Beach police continued to investigate a motive. Several guests at a nearby hotel were being questioned for more information on the shooting.
