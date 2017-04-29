SIGALERT UPDATE IN LENNOX: NB 405 JSO CENTURY BLVD.: #3,4,5 LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A FATAL COLLISION. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) April 29, 2017

A pair of crashes on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood early Saturday morning left one person dead and initially forced the closure of all lanes in both directions, authorities said.The first collision, involving two vehicles, took place about 3:20 a.m. on the northbound side of the interstate at Manchester Boulevard, about 2 1/2 miles northeast of Los Angeles International Airport, CHP and fire officials said.An unidentified person died at the scene after being ejected from one of the cars, according to the California Highway Patrol.A four-vehicle pileup occurred about 3:30 a.m. on the southbound 405, near the scene of the first incident, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two people were transported to hospitals in unknown condition.The CHP closed the freeway in both directions in the immediate aftermath of the crashes. Two northbound lanes were reopened by 5:30 a.m. Traffic was moving again in all southbound lanes as of 8 a.m.