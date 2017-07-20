One person was killed and three others were wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting near a marijuana dispensary in South Los Angeles, police said.The gunfire erupted just before 10 p.m. during a possible attempted robbery of the pot shop, located at Imperial Highway and Broadway, according to investigators.Police said one person was dead at the scene. The conditions of the wounded individuals were unknown.When the first call to 911 came in, the area was flooded with a large contingent of emergency personnel, including firefighters, paramedics and nearly a dozen black and white Los Angeles Police Department cruisers.Just inside the front door of the dispensary, there appeared to be a pool of blood and a number of evidence markers.No arrests were announced, and a description of the shooter was unavailable.