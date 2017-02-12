1 killed after vehicle plows into store in triple-car crash in Reseda

Los Angeles police on Sunday were investigating what caused a deadly crash that killed one person and left another seriously injured in Reseda.Three cars were involved in the collision, causing one vehicle to slam into the wall of a store. The incident happened near the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Gault Street about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD's Valley Traffic Division.Two people were transported with serious injuries to a nearby hospital, where one of them later died.The cause of the crash remained under investigation.