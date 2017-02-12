NEWS

1 killed after vehicle plows into store in triple-car crash in Reseda

Firefighters aid victims in a deadly crash in Reseda on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police on Sunday were investigating what caused a deadly crash that killed one person and left another seriously injured in Reseda.

Three cars were involved in the collision, causing one vehicle to slam into the wall of a store. The incident happened near the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Gault Street about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD's Valley Traffic Division.

Two people were transported with serious injuries to a nearby hospital, where one of them later died.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.
