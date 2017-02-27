NEWS

1 killed, at least 21 patients in Kramer Junction bus crash

Emergency personnel help those involved in a bus crash in the Kramer Junction area in San Bernardino County on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (VVNG)

KRAMER JUNCTION, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed and at least 21 other patients were reported following a crash involving a bus and two cars in the Kramer Junction area, San Bernardino County fire officials said.

The wreck occurred near Highways 58 and 395 around noon. California Highway Patrol confirmed the crash involved a small bus and two vehicles.


San Bernardino County fire officials were requesting four medical helicopters and nine ground ambulances to respond to the scene, where some patients were believed to be trapped.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
