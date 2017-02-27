NEWS

1 killed, at least 27 injured in Kramer Junction bus crash

Emergency personnel help those involved in a bus crash in the Kramer Junction area in San Bernardino County on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. (VVNG)

KRAMER JUNCTION, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed and at least 27 others were injured following a bus crash in the Kramer Junction area on Monday, San Bernardino County fire officials said.

The wreck occurred near Highways 58 and 395 around noon. California Highway Patrol confirmed the crash involved a small bus and two vehicles.


Seven people were described as requiring immediate care, and 20 others were reported to have less severe injuries, the San Bernardino County Fire Department stated via its official Twitter account.

One of the injured individuals was reported to be a child. A helicopter initially attempted to transport the child to a nearby hospital but could not due to weather. The child was expected to be taken by ground ambulance to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital.


The name of the travel company associated with the bus is U-Best Holiday, based out of Arcadia. San Bernardino County fire officials described it as a charter bus.

Fire officials were requesting multiple medical helicopters and nine ground ambulances to respond to the scene, where some patients were believed to have been trapped.



Highway 58 was closed in both directions near Highway 395, though CHP officials were seen letting a few cars through.

In addition to firefighters and CHP officers, animal control officials were also called to the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Related Topics:
newscar crashtraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesbus accidentbus crashSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Philadelphia Jewish community feels 'threatened' after gravestones toppled
Storylines to watch when President Trump addresses Congress
What's next for the cast of 'Moonlight' after big Oscars win
PricewaterhouseCoopers further explains Oscars best picture gaffe
More News
Top Stories
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
SpaceX plans to send 2 citizens to the moon in 2018
Vandal sought after spray-painting statues at church in West Covina
Oscars 2017: Who wore the dress?
PwC apologizes after Oscars mix-up
Construction of $1.6B LAX concourse kicks off at ceremony
George W. Bush on Russia and Trump: 'We all need answers'
Show More
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars mix-up
Scattered showers, chilly temperatures expected across SoCal on Monday
Oscars 'In Memoriam' included photo of woman still alive
Thief steals walker belonging to Cypress boy with cerebral palsy
Transgender boy, 17, wins Texas girls' wrestling title
More News
Photos
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
More Photos