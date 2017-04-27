One person was killed early Thursday morning in a fiery multi-vehicle collision that shut down lanes for hours on the westbound 101 Freeway in Encino, authorities said. The freeway was fully reopened as of 7:30 a.m.The crash, involving a motorcycle and at least one vehicle, was reported at 12:45 a.m. near Hayvenhurst Avenue, said Officer Tony Polizzi of the California Highway Patrol.The victim died at the scene, Polizzi said. That person's age and gender were not immediately known.According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, another person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries and a third patient was evaluated at the scene.All westbound lanes were initially closed after the collision; 2 lanes were reopened as of 5 a.m., according to the CHP, and the SigAlert was canceled about 2 1/2 hours later.