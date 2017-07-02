A person was killed early Sunday morning in crash involving at least two vehicles, one of which overturned, on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.The collision happened about 2:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just north of Adams Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP issued a SigAlert and closed three lanes as an investigation and cleanup operation got underway. The freeway was fully reopened at 6:20 a.m.The deceased person was not immediately identified.The cause of the crash was unknown.