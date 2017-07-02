SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A person was killed early Sunday morning in crash involving at least two vehicles, one of which overturned, on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
The collision happened about 2:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just north of Adams Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP issued a SigAlert and closed three lanes as an investigation and cleanup operation got underway. The freeway was fully reopened at 6:20 a.m.
The deceased person was not immediately identified.
The cause of the crash was unknown.