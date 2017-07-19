1 killed in shootings at two South LA locations

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One person was killed and another wounded in two shootings at nearby locations in South Los Angeles, police said.
One shooting occurred at Imperial Highway and Broadway and another was a block away at 115th and Spring streets.
Police said one person was dead at one of the scenes.
Witnesses said the Imperial shooting happened in front of a marijuana dispensary.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
