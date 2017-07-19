NEWS

1 killed in shootings at two South LA locations

One person was killed and another wounded in two shootings at nearby locations in South Los Angeles, police said.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One shooting occurred at Imperial Highway and Broadway and another was a block away at 115th and Spring streets.

Police said one person was dead at one of the scenes.

Witnesses said the Imperial shooting happened in front of a marijuana dispensary.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.
DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
