At least one person was killed in a collision involving a three-wheel hybrid vehicle in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon.The crash was reported in the 11900 block of W. Saticoy Street shortly after 3 p.m., police said.It appeared at least one Polaris Slingshot vehicle was involved in the rollover wreck after shearing a light pole and a fire hydrant. The body of one person was seen covered with a red sheet.Authorities were at the scene investigating the incident.No further information was immediately released.