NEWS

At least 1 killed in Sun Valley rollover crash involving Polaris Slingshot

EMBED </>More News Videos

At least one person was killed in violent crash involving a three-wheel hybrid vehicle in Sun Valley.

By ABC7.com staff
SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At least one person was killed in a collision involving a three-wheel hybrid vehicle in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the 11900 block of W. Saticoy Street shortly after 3 p.m., police said.

It appeared at least one Polaris Slingshot vehicle was involved in the rollover wreck after shearing a light pole and a fire hydrant. The body of one person was seen covered with a red sheet.

Authorities were at the scene investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately released.
Related Topics:
newscrashtraffic fatalitiesSun ValleyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Part of I-85 in Georgia collapses after fire
Should Democrats make a deal with the president on health care?
Train strikes, kills tagger in North Hollywood, police say
Poll: Californians divided on gas taxes, vehicle fees to fix roads
More News
Top Stories
Part of I-85 in Georgia collapses after fire
Poll: Californians divided on gas taxes, vehicle fees to fix roads
Trump administration appeals judge's ruling blocking revised travel ban
SpaceX successfully launches its 1st recycled rocket
Some Measure M money may not go to L.A.'s crumbling streets
Multiple fires set in Victorville, suspect arrested, deputies say
Muslim immigrant announces lt. gov. run in front of LA ICE office
Show More
Trabuco Canyon residents on alert about prowling mountain lion
Former 'Power Rangers' actor sentenced to 6 years in sword stabbing death
Woman, 20, killed in hit-run crash while running in IE
Goodbye dandelion! Crayola retires crayon
Pet of the Week: 10-year-old shih tzu mix named Micky
More News
Top Video
Some Measure M money may not go to L.A.'s crumbling streets
Trump administration appeals judge's ruling blocking revised travel ban
Woman, 20, killed in hit-run crash while running in IE
Russia used tech, fake news to influence US election, expert tells Senate committee
More Video