At least 1 killed, several hospitalized in Winnetka multi-car crash

A mangled car at the scene of a multi-car crash in Winnetka on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a violent three-car crash in Winnetka early Thursday morning.

The collision, which stretches several blocks, was reported shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Irondale Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

One of the vehicles was seen wrapped around a pole while another was so mangled, the make and model was unrecognizable. The third vehicle was out of view, several blocks away.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene. Three others were transported to a nearby hospital, two with severe injuries and one with serious injuries. One other person involved in the wreck declined transportation to a hospital, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

Investigators at the scene said high speeds of more than 100 mph were possibly a factor in the crash. They were looking into whether street racing, drugs or alcohol were also involved.

Roscoe Boulevard was shut down in both directions between Mason and De Soto Avenues. The closure was expected to last several hours as authorities investigated the cause of the crash.
