1 person shot after LA car crash

One person shot another after a car crash that knocked down a fire hydrant in Los Angeles. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person shot another after a car crash that knocked down a fire hydrant.

The incident started on Central Avenue and 28th Street around 1 a.m. Officers were headed to a separate arrest when they heard gunshots coming from the scene of a car crash.

Authorities said one of the people involved in the crash started shooting into the other car. One person was shot and was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no word on that person's condition.

Police have one person in custody but said they are still looking for the shooter.
