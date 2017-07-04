1 person shot after LA car crash

One person shot another after a car crash that knocked down a fire hydrant.The incident started on Central Avenue and 28th Street around 1 a.m. Officers were headed to a separate arrest when they heard gunshots coming from the scene of a car crash.Authorities said one of the people involved in the crash started shooting into the other car. One person was shot and was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no word on that person's condition.Police have one person in custody but said they are still looking for the shooter.