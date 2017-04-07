NEWS

1 shot in officer-involved shooting after stabbings in downtown LA

Los Angeles police are seen after an officer-involved shooting in the Skid Row area of downtown on Friday, April 7, 2017. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A person was shot by police in downtown Los Angeles after multiple people were stabbed near Skid Row on Friday, police said.

Los Angeles police said the shooting occurred shortly before noon near San Pedro Street south of 6th Street. That's also where one of the stabbing victims were found, treated and transported to an area hospital.

Two other victims were also found - one near San Julian Street south of 6th Street and Crocker Street north of 6th Street.

The victims' conditions were not immediately known.

It was not clear if the person shot in the officer-involved shooting was the suspect in the stabbing. Police said no officers were hurt in the incident.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
