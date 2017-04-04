NEWS

16-year-old killed, 2 teens in critical condition after South LA shooting

Three juveniles were shot in South Los Angeles, resulting in one death and two left in critical condition, officials said. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One teen was killed and two others were left in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The shooting happened at a strip mall near 60th Street and Vermont Avenue.

Three teens were rushed to the hospital after about a dozen shots were fired into a crowd around 3:45 p.m.

A male 16-year-old later died of his injuries and the other two victims, a 15-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, were listed in critical but stable condition.

Police and witnesses say the shooter got out of a car, walked up and fired into a group of people at the strip mall and then fled the scene. The victims were students of Hawkins High School, located about a block away, and school had just let out. School police were part of the investigation as well as officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are investigating to see if the shooting may have been gang-related.

The shooter is believed to be a male in his early 20s, but no detailed description is available of him or the vehicle.

Officers were spotted detaining several teens near the scene, but it was not clear if they were connected to the shooting and no arrests were reported.
