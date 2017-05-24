NEWS

1-year-old boy last seen with dad in Arleta found safe in Oklahoma

Alan Yarbrough and his son Angel Yarbrough-Monterroso are seen in undated file photos provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

By ABC7.com staff
ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 1-year-old boy, who was last seen with his father in Arleta, was found safe in Oklahoma, authorities said Wednesday.

Angel Yarbrough-Monterroso was last seen on Saturday in the area of Arleta Avenue and Branford Street around 8 a.m. with his father, Alan Yarbrough.

Family members said Yarbrough was taking Angel to the park, but the two never returned home and Angel's mother had not heard from them.

Investigators received leads that revealed Yarbrough was possibly in Blythe in Riverside County, then in Gallop, New Mexico.

Authorities believed Yarbrough headed to Enid, Oklahoma, where he has family ties.

LAPD did not say where in Oklahoma the child was found, but that he was in good health.
