  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

14-year-old boy reported missing in San Fernando

An undated photo of 14-year-old Elias Rodriguez, who was reported missing in San Fernando on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles police on Sunday were asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy who never got home from school.

Elias Rodriguez was last seen on Friday at about 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street in San Fernando. He was spotted after school but LAPD Mission Division officers confirmed he did not return home.

Elias is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the LAPD Mission Division at (818) 838-9800.
Related Topics:
newsmissing boymissing personteenagersearchSan FernandoSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pilot survives after small plane crashes into NJ neighborhood
Man shot, killed in front of wife outside Duarte home
9 hospitalized after Lakeview multi-vehicle crash
Trump's remarks about Sweden create debate and confusion
More News
Top Stories
Man shot, killed in front of wife outside Duarte home
Pilot survives after small plane crashes into NJ neighborhood
Man shot in North Hollywood during attempted robbery
La Verne man in red Challenger arrested after 100 mph chase
9 hospitalized after Lakeview multi-vehicle crash
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident
SpaceX rocket soars from NASA's historic moon pad
Show More
U.S.-backed Iraqi forces advance on ISIS-held western Mosul
Thousands march in DTLA protesting ICE raids
After storm erosion claims fire truck and big rig, 15 Fwy repairs to cost $3M
Selfie stick creator is back with "less annoying" invention
Studio City sinkhole repairs may take days, officials say
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos