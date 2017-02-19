14-year-old boy reported missing in San Fernando

Los Angeles police on Sunday were asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy who never got home from school.Elias Rodriguez was last seen on Friday at about 1 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arroyo Street in San Fernando. He was spotted after school but LAPD Mission Division officers confirmed he did not return home.Elias is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 100 pounds.Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call the LAPD Mission Division at (818) 838-9800.