Sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy with autism who disappeared from his South Los Angeles home last week.Family members saw Jaylan Milek Lewis as he was going to bed around 10 p.m. last Thursday at his home in the 1500 block of West 111th Place. When his mother went to wake him up around 7 a.m. the next morning, Jaylan was gone.Jaylan is 5 feet 7 inches tall and has been diagnosed with high functioning autism, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department critical missing person's flier. Jaylen may have been headed to the Westwood area to meet with "unknown associates," the flier also stated.The teen weighs approximately 115 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Though it's not clear what he was wearing, it's possible he was wearing tennis shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt with a Westchester High School logo.Friends, family and community members are set to hold a prayer vigil for Jaylan Wednesday near his home at 9 a.m.